Authors Laura Britton and Popper’s New Book, "Popper's Tails: Thunder the Mouse," is a Charming Story of a Dog Who Believes He Has Found a Monster in a Tree

Recent release “Popper's Tails: Thunder the Mouse” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Laura Britton and Popper is a captivating story that centers around a dog named Popper who, while staring at a tree outside, thinks he has seen a monster when the leaves of the tree begin to rustle. With the help of his human, Laura, Popper discovers the true culprit is nothing like a monster at all.