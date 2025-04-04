Authors Laura Britton and Popper’s New Book, "Popper's Tails: Thunder the Mouse," is a Charming Story of a Dog Who Believes He Has Found a Monster in a Tree
Recent release “Popper's Tails: Thunder the Mouse” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Laura Britton and Popper is a captivating story that centers around a dog named Popper who, while staring at a tree outside, thinks he has seen a monster when the leaves of the tree begin to rustle. With the help of his human, Laura, Popper discovers the true culprit is nothing like a monster at all.
Crowley, TX, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Laura Britton and Popper have completed their new book, “Popper's Tails: Thunder the Mouse”: a riveting tale of a dog and his human companion as they search for the mysterious monster who has been shaking the leaves of their tree.
In “Popper’s Tails: Thunder the Mouse,” readers are introduced to Popper, a dog, and his human mother, Laura, who are enjoying a quiet night at home until Popper notices the leaves of a tree rustling. Believing a monster is up in the tree making the ruckus, Popper and Laura decide to investigate and discover who could be responsible for shaking the leaves on the tree.
“Tail-wagging days, everyone,” writes Popper. “I am so happy that you have decided to join me in a story about how someone very small can do something very big. Continue sharing the Love, and remember that smiles are contagious.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Laura Britton and Popper’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this heartfelt mystery to discover who could be shaking the leaves of the tree and scaring Popper so badly. With colorful artwork to help bring Laura and Popper’s story to life, “Popper's Tails: Thunder the Mouse” is sure to delight young readers, making it the perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Popper's Tails: Thunder the Mouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “Popper’s Tails: Thunder the Mouse,” readers are introduced to Popper, a dog, and his human mother, Laura, who are enjoying a quiet night at home until Popper notices the leaves of a tree rustling. Believing a monster is up in the tree making the ruckus, Popper and Laura decide to investigate and discover who could be responsible for shaking the leaves on the tree.
“Tail-wagging days, everyone,” writes Popper. “I am so happy that you have decided to join me in a story about how someone very small can do something very big. Continue sharing the Love, and remember that smiles are contagious.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Laura Britton and Popper’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this heartfelt mystery to discover who could be shaking the leaves of the tree and scaring Popper so badly. With colorful artwork to help bring Laura and Popper’s story to life, “Popper's Tails: Thunder the Mouse” is sure to delight young readers, making it the perfect addition to any classroom or family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Popper's Tails: Thunder the Mouse” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories