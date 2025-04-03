Charles Pearson’s New Book, “What God taught a muddled old man about; Our Triune God; Jesus Christ; The Bible, and the Book of Revelation,” is Released
Clarkston, WA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Charles Pearson, a loving husband and father of three, has completed his most recent book, “What God taught a muddled old man about; Our Triune God; Jesus Christ; The Bible, and the Book of Revelation”: an insightful overview of the teachings found within God’s Holy Word, inspired by the author’s years of devotion to becoming an avid student of the Bible, and how these teaching remain pertinent even in modern times.
“World society, religions, knowledge, technology, politics, and mindsets have changed so radically since the Bible was first written and compiled that it is hard to grasp those vast changes,” writes Pearson. “Along with all those developments, the personal lives of individuals have changed just as radically. It is obvious that the Bible has been interpreted from one language to another on many occasions, and even more times, it has been revised from older versions to more contemporary versions to make it more understandable to later generations. Yet no matter how the cultures and civilizations of the world have changed and how our lives and our languages have changed, the message of the Bible remains unchanged. The message is the same today that it was several thousand years ago. Its message has not changed and is just as significantly relevant to everyone today as it was to those who lived several thousand years ago and to each generation in between. Many say this is proof of God’s protection for the Bible.”
Published by Fulton Books, Charles Pearson’s book is a powerful tool designed to help readers from all walks of life gain insight and understanding into God’s Word, as well as his ultimate promise of salvation and glory to his faithful children. Drawing upon his own research and studies of Biblical texts, Pearson presents his writings in the hope of inspiring his readers to take up their own studies of Scripture, illuminating a path towards a stronger relationship with the Lord and spiritual fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “What God taught a muddled old man about; Our Triune God; Jesus Christ; The Bible, and the Book of Revelation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
