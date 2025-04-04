Kathy Stout’s New Book, "Katie the Caddisfly," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Caddisfly Who Invites Readers of All Ages to Learn About Her Incredible Species
Clover, SC, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathy Stout, who holds a forestry and wildlife degree from Virginia Tech and a respiratory therapy degree from Wheeling Jesuit University, has completed her most recent book “Katie the Caddisfly”: an adorable and engaging story that centers around Katie, a member of a special species of insects known as the caddisfly, which helps to protect different waterways.
Author Kathy Stout has been working with the caddisfly larva since 1989 when she met her husband at Virginia Tech. Ben and Kathy then designed a simulated stream to keep the caddisfly larvae in until they emerged as adults. Along the way, Kathy started to give them small pieces of gemstones to build with and discovered they would build with just about any type of gemstone. This was the beginning of Wildscape Inc., which Kathy has run for thirty-five years. This has been a passion of Kathy’s ever since she discovered how amazing the caddisfly truly is.
Stout begins her tale, “Hi, my name is Katie the Caddisfly Larva, and I have a secret. Come with me on a journey to the water, and I will tell you about the caddisfly superpower!
“We caddisflies are not as big as butterflies, as dashing as dragonflies, or as bright as fireflies. We are the master builders and keepers of clean waterways.
“My family and I live in streams, rivers, lakes, and wetlands. Our job is to help keep the water clean.
“But our superpower? We build a case around our body to protect us from hungry critters in the water.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathy Stout’s book is inspired by the author’s love of the caddisfly and passion for sharing these incredible insects with others. Accompanied by colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Stout’s story to life, “Katie the Caddisfly” is sure to delight readers of all ages, all while serving as an educational tool to help them discover just how vital the small but mighty caddisfly is to the ecosystem.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Katie the Caddisfly” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
