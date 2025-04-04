Robert Lia’s New Book, "Mood Food," is an Exciting Collection of Recipes That Have Been Categorized Into Different Moods and Emotions That They Are Designed to Elicit
Denver, CO, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Lia, a thirty-five-year veteran of the Los Angeles scene who has been the chef of Los Angeles’s top restaurants, has completed his most recent book, “Mood Food”: a fascinating and engaging cookbook that explores all sorts of emotions that food can bring about, offering readers a series of recipes that pair with different moods for all occasions and palates.
Author Robert Lia has had the honor of being the executive chef of Express in Paris, France, and countless other restaurants all over the globe. His culinary style is classic French with Italian, Californian, and modern cuisine influences. He is the coauthor of “72 Market Street Dishes It Out,” was the featured chef on Delicious 123, and has been a featured chef on Great Chefs and Good Day LA for the Fox network. Chef Robert Lia is a certified sommelier d’Italia and holds a level one from the Court of Master Sommeliers.
“‘Mood Food’ is an interesting compilation of recipes that I have collected over my years as a chef,” writes Lia. “I chose to use different moods as my chapters because of the opening chapter Amuse. Amuse Bouche, in French, means to amuse the mouth. Chefs use this term as an opening bite or taste to begin the meal as a palate cleanser or as a preview for things to come. I am doing the same here. As you travel through this book, through the different chapters, through the different moods, entertain your guests with the different dishes and steer them through the meal with the moods in this book. Enjoy cooking these as is or using them as a reference for your own creations. Cooking is an art, I hope this makes you s happy as it made me writing it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Lia’s book will help readers of all culinary backgrounds gain mastery over the kitchen, challenging them to tap into their inner chef with each recipe. Drawing upon years of professional recipe development as a chef, Robert Lia offers up his work to help inspire readers and invite them to embark on a brilliant, culinary journey of emotions.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mood Food” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
