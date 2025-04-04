Declan Brennan and Mike Brennan’s New Book, "World Records of the Stuffed Animal Kingdom," is a Charming and Interactive Celebration of Stuffed Animals
Nashville, TN, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Declan Brennan and Mike Brennan, a son-and-father collaborative writing duo, have completed their most recent book, “World Records of the Stuffed Animal Kingdom”: an interactive book that shares imaginative stuffy stories, shows kids how to draw their stuffies, provides educational information about animals in real life, and tells a bunch of dad jokes, all the while inviting readers to co-author the book by leaving space for kids to draw their stuffies and tell their stories.
“Adults don’t know it, but stuffed animals are always doing the most amazing things,” write Declan and Mike. “‘World Records of the Stuffed Animal Kingdom’ celebrates some of these unique accomplishments, but it does so much more. When readers finally put away their stuffed animals, ‘World Records’ will be a lasting record of their imaginative play.”
Published by Fulton Books, Declan Brennan and Mike Brennan’s book is a beautiful tribute to well-loved stuffed animals who have always been there for those who need them most. With colorful artwork to help bring each stuffy to life, “World Records of the Stuffed Animal Kingdom” is an interactive look back at all the stuffed animals that have left their marks on the hearts of readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “World Records of the Stuffed Animal Kingdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
