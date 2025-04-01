"Establishing and Advancing Your Purpose": The Mystery of Recovering and Developing Your Spiritual Capacity

This book is aimed to build, grow, mature and keep readers or listeners firing in the grace of God. Also, it teaches believers how to be established, advanced, recover from spiritual losses and develop spiritual capacities. The world has really advanced, so has knowledge. It is, therefore, adequate for Christians to follow suit. While it is difficult to overlook the cutting-edge technologies, every believer must pursue spiritual growth and development of spiritual capacities.