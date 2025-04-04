James Kim and James Kim Jr.’s New Book, "The Wisdom Bible of 100 Stock Gods," is a Comprehensive Guide to Navigating the Stock Market in Order to Gain Financial Freedom
Honolulu, HI, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors James Kim, an experienced entrepreneur with a wide range of business interests, and James Kim Jr. have completed their most recent book, “The Wisdom Bible of 100 Stock Gods: Unlocking the Core Secret of Profiting Wildly for Individual Investors”: a fascinating and eye-opening guide designed to help readers understand how to utilize investments in the stock markets to grow wealth over time.
“This book collects investing wisdom quotes from one hundred stock gurus, revealing the core secret of their successful investments and uncovering the probabilistic origins of the common belief that individual investors will inevitably lose in speculative gambling,” share the authors. “By thoroughly studying the wisdom quotes, every individual investor who seeks financial freedom will discover their secret code to unlock the wealth-making mysteries of the stock market from this magical money tree called ‘The Wisdom Bible of 100 Stock Gods.’
“This book is very simple and easy to understand. Anyone who grasps the money-making principles in this book and then simply invests a little idle money as seed money in stock value (not stock price) can become truly wealthier over time. Almost every person on Wall Street who has made big money in the long term has used this principle of using money to breed more money. It is regrettable that even today, there are still too many individual investors who do not understand this world’s greatest money-making principle of using money to breed more money, leading to an inability to make big profits or even resulting in losses in the stock market. Why? Because they haven’t truly understood the astonishing and magical objective laws deeply hidden behind the principle of using money to breed more money. Many people who have read this book consider it a wise book that can change a person’s destiny, while others consider it an unprecedented money-making bible, which is why we have named the book ‘The Wisdom Bible of 100 Stock Gods.’”
Published by Fulton Books, James Kim and James Kim Jr.’s book is a simple yet powerful resource that will allow readers of all levels of financial literacy to understand the “long-term value investing” method of making money, utilizing the compounding effect of exponential growth to allow money to breed more wealth exponentially.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Wisdom Bible of 100 Stock Gods: Unlocking the Core Secret of Profiting Wildly for Individual Investors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
