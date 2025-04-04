Todd Miller Barnes’s New Book, "Heart of Coal," is a Compelling Novel That Follows One Man’s Life in Rural Appalachia and the Legacy He Passes Down to His Grandson
Maryville, TN, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Todd Miller Barnes, an accomplished storyteller who holds a bachelor’s degree in theology and is a seminary graduate with a master’s degree in divinity, has completed his most recent book, “Heart of Coal”: a stirring tale that follows the story of Wannie, a man who defied the odds despite a difficult upbringing marked by abuse, poverty, and disadvantage. The story alternates between Wannie’s own experiences and those of his grandson, who idolizes and learns from him.
“Wannie’s life unfolds against the backdrop of the changes brought by the twentieth century and the industrialization of rural Appalachia,” writes Barnes. “Escaping his troubled homelife, he finds salvation and guidance from his uncles in a small town. His experiences working in the coal mines and later in Detroit shape his resilience and determination, providing life lessons for his grandson.
“The grandson’s narrative reveals the impact of Wannie’s experiences on his own development, highlighting themes of resilience, hope, loss, and acceptance. The book explores the human spirit’s capacity to overcome adversity and find inspiration in unlikely places, resonating with readers familiar with stories of self-made individuals and Appalachian heritage.”
Published by Fulton Books, Todd Miller Barnes’s book draws upon the real-life story of the author’s grandfather and offers a raw and honest portrayal of the challenges faced by many in similar circumstances. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Heart of Coal” ultimately celebrates Wannie’s unwavering faith in God and his sense of responsibility that define his legacy.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Heart of Coal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
