Martin Lundell’s New Book "The Illuminated Darkness: Part 2" is a Gripping Novel That Continues the Adventures of Lamb, Who Holds the Incredible Ability to Shift Reality
Arlington, MA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Martin Lundell, who holds two engineering degrees and one doctor of optometry degree, and currently resides in Arlington, Massachusetts with his wife and two of his three children, has completed his most recent book, “The Illuminated Darkness: Part 2”: a thrilling tale that follows Lamb, who holds the unique ability of shifting reality, as he continues his journey to fight against the dark forces of his world.
“The second part of ‘The Illuminated Darkness’ continues to follow Lamb and his adventures,” writes Lundell. “The story should leave you cheering for Lamb and his mentor, Stefan. The outcome is unsure, and complex situations are created. It will leave you wondering who will win. You can’t see a resolution. Finally issues are resolved but not how you envisioned.”
Published by Fulton Books, Martin Lundell’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Lamb’s incredible adventures with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and brimming with fantastic world-building, “The Illuminated Darkness: Part 2” is sure to leave readers spellbound and eager for more, long after the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Illuminated Darkness: Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
