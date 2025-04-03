L. Horne’s New Book, "The Adventure of Ike Ant: We're All Ants," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Extraordinary Journey of an Extremely Curious and Adventurous Ant
Indianapolis, IN, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author L. Horne has completed her most recent book “The Adventure of Ike Ant: We're All Ants”: a compelling story that centers around Ike, an ant with big dreams for his future that he works hard to achieve despite everyone trying to convince him not to.
“Ike Ant’s mission is to encourage children to navigate their way through life without getting stepped on while using ants to improve one’s knowledge and vocabulary,” writes Horne.
Published by Fulton Books, L. Horne’s book is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Ike’s journey to realize his dreams and learn all he can about the world through his travels.
With colorful artwork to help bring Horne’s story to life, “The Adventures of Ike Ant: We’re All Ants” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventure of Ike Ant: We're All Ants” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories