Pamela Pagán’s Newly Released "Oliver: The Littlest Orange" is a Charming and Inspirational Children’s Tale
“Oliver: The Littlest Orange” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pamela Pagán is a delightful story celebrating self-acceptance, kindness, and the power of embracing one’s unique qualities.
Rio Vista, CA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Oliver: The Littlest Orange,” a heartwarming message of acceptance and celebration of our unique natures, is the creation of published author, Pamela Pagán.
Pagán shares, “Oliver, the littlest orange, teaches us to be careful with our words. Making friends isn’t always easy. We may not be liked by everyone. Remember, it’s our differences that make us unique and special. So accept yourself as the beautifully made person YOU are, and you will find true friends, just as Oliver, the littlest orange, did!
“A donation will be made to THE BAY AREA RESCUE MISSION from the sale of this book.
“(A Christian organization that gives men, women, and children, who are homeless or in need, shelter, food, clothing, and counseling.)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pamela Pagán’s new book is a touching story that will encourage readers of all ages to value their individuality and treat others with compassion.
Consumers can purchase “Oliver: The Littlest Orange” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Oliver: The Littlest Orange,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
