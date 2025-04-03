J.R. Manuel’s Newly Released “A Harlot Bride” is a Captivating Retelling of Rahab’s Journey from Sin to Redemption in Ancient Jericho
“A Harlot Bride” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.R. Manuel is a thought-provoking historical fiction that reimagines the life of Rahab, the biblical harlot, as she navigates a transformative journey from the streets of Jericho to an unfamiliar, humble existence.
Mamou, LA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Harlot Bride,” a bold, imaginative take on the biblical story of Rahab, offering readers a glimpse into what may have been during a pivotal moment in history, is the creation of published author, J.R. Manuel.
J.R. Manuel shares, “In the ancient Hebrew writings, there is an oddity. Very few women are mentioned. Fewer still have a lineage that can be traced. Rahab, the harlot, is among those. This is a story of what may have been.
“On that fateful day when Rahab protected the spies, she could not have imagined what would happen next. In modern terms, she was going from Amsterdam to the Amish. Rahab would exit a culture where her profession was part of the mainstream to a culture where it did not exist. She leaves a city where she had access to the palace for a place where the best structure was a tent.
“Rahab was in for an emotional roller coaster. So enjoy the ride, and if you pick up a tidbit that benefits you along the way, the author would be extremely pleased.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J.R. Manuel’s new book brings a fresh perspective to an ancient story, blending history and fiction into a compelling narrative that speaks to faith, redemption, and transformation.
Consumers can purchase “A Harlot Bride” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Harlot Bride,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
