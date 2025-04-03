J.R. Manuel’s Newly Released “A Harlot Bride” is a Captivating Retelling of Rahab’s Journey from Sin to Redemption in Ancient Jericho

“A Harlot Bride” from Christian Faith Publishing author J.R. Manuel is a thought-provoking historical fiction that reimagines the life of Rahab, the biblical harlot, as she navigates a transformative journey from the streets of Jericho to an unfamiliar, humble existence.