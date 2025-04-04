Faye Cady’s Newly Released “Gracie’s Journey: A heartwarming story about loss and a quest for remembrance” is a Touching Tale of Love, Resilience, and Healing

“Gracie’s Journey: A heartwarming story about loss and a quest for remembrance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faye Cady is an inspiring story that explores the strength of the human spirit as a young girl with Down syndrome navigates grief and embarks on a courageous journey to honor her father’s memory.