Faye Cady’s Newly Released “Gracie’s Journey: A heartwarming story about loss and a quest for remembrance” is a Touching Tale of Love, Resilience, and Healing
“Gracie’s Journey: A heartwarming story about loss and a quest for remembrance” from Christian Faith Publishing author Faye Cady is an inspiring story that explores the strength of the human spirit as a young girl with Down syndrome navigates grief and embarks on a courageous journey to honor her father’s memory.
Maryville, IL, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gracie’s Journey: A heartwarming story about loss and a quest for remembrance”: a deeply moving narrative that explores the power of love, memory, and perseverance. “Gracie’s Journey: A heartwarming story about loss and a quest for remembrance” is the creation of published author, Faye Cady, a retired nursing professor who resides in a small town in Illinois, across the river from St. Louis, Missouri. In both her personal and professional life, she has worked with and advocated for individuals with mental challenges.
For over forty years, the author was a caregiver and guardian for Joy, who had Down syndrome. Faye experienced the unconditional love that those with mental challenges bring to our lives. She also became aware of the unlimited capabilities of individuals with Down syndrome. This heartfelt book was written to highlight the potential, caring ways and insightfulness that they possess.
Dr. Cady shares, “Thirteen-year-old Grace Thibodaux knew that she was a lucky girl, probably the luckiest girl ever. Both of her parents, Joe-Joe and Em, loved her so much. Grace loved them too. Their home was filled with music and laughter. Every day they taught Grace something new.
“Having Down syndrome, some things came easy to Grace; others were more difficult for her to learn. However, she always thought of what Em said: 'That does not define you, Gracie.' In other words, Down syndrome was just one part of Grace, like her dimples or brown eyes. Em had a way of explaining such matters: 'You can do almost anything if you want it enough, Gracie.' Life was good.
“Then on a December day, in the blink of an eye, the Thibodaux household changed forever. Gracie’s beloved Joe-Joe was killed in a tragic accident. Her whole world was shattered on that day.
“Grace didn’t think it could get worse, but it did. She awoke one day, and she could not remember Joe-Joe’s voice or his laughter. She thought that she was losing him forever. Grace knew that she had to do something to keep Joe-Joe in her mind and in her heart, and she had to do it alone. She couldn’t tell Em; she was already so sad. After careful planning, Gracie embarks on a suspenseful journey that brings life lessons, friendship, and healing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Faye Cady’s new book is a deeply moving and inspirational story that highlights the resilience of the human heart and the unbreakable bond of family.
Consumers can purchase “Gracie’s Journey: A heartwarming story about loss and a quest for remembrance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gracie’s Journey: A heartwarming story about loss and a quest for remembrance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
