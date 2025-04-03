Jose Martinez’s Newly Released "The Ranger’s Last Stand" is a Gripping Tale of Faith, Courage, and Resistance
“The Ranger’s Last Stand” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jose Martinez is a compelling novel that blends military action, unwavering faith, and a determined fight against tyranny.
Virginia Beach, VA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Ranger’s Last Stand”: a thrilling and thought-provoking story of one man’s unyielding stand against oppression. “The Ranger’s Last Stand” is the creation of published author, Jose Martinez, a retired army captain that served in the military intelligence field for most of his military career.
“In this capacity, he was assigned as an intelligence analyst for the FBI. After he retired from the army, Joe worked at FBI headquarters as an intelligence research specialist.
“He is also a retired corrections officer for the state of California. Joe is a graduate of Valley Forge Christian College (now the University of Valley Forge) in Phoenixville.
“He is originally from Brooklyn, New York, and now lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“Jose Martinez shares, 'Dave McPherson was a small business man in the town of Butterfly, California. He was also a retired army ranger with two tours in Afghanistan under his belt. When Dave left the army, he was sure that his days of fighting were over. He was wrong.
“He had attracted the attention of a demonically motivated White House determined to take his land and, if necessary, his life. Dave determined that only death would separate him from what was rightfully his. He was fighting back with his military experience, his weapons, and his faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jose Martinez’s new book delivers a riveting narrative of survival, patriotism, and spiritual strength, captivating readers with its high-stakes drama and inspiring message.
Consumers can purchase “The Ranger’s Last Stand” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Ranger’s Last Stand,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
