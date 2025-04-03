L. C. Young’s Newly Released "Utterly Unbreakable" is a Gripping and Suspenseful Contemporary Romance Crime Drama
“Utterly Unbreakable” from Christian Faith Publishing author L. C. Young is a thrilling and emotional continuation of a compelling romance crime drama series, weaving love, obsession, and danger into an unforgettable story.
New York, NY, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Utterly Unbreakable,” an intense and captivating novel that explores love, obsession, and the struggles of finding true happiness amidst chaos, is the creation of published author, L. C. Young.
Young shares, “Utterly Unbreakable—love, we desire it and desperately thirst for it like a glass of ice-cold lemonade on a hot summer day. We’ve heard about it most of our lives. You know what I’m talking about. That perfect fairy-tale kind of love, with a happily ever after ending, full of sunshine and rainbows, and rose petals at our feet! From the time we were little girls, that image and feeling that one day a knight in shining armor, or a prince even, would come our way and sweep us off our feet to ride off into never-ending happiness…. Yeah, that story. Remember now?
“Well, that’s not this story. Jealousy, obsession, and hatred were the only roads open to travel down towards this happily ever after. That was the exact case for the beautiful Paulina Cattleya Drake. Her freshman year was a steady flow of unpredictable dark manipulations from beginning to end the minute she broke it off with her high school boyfriend Jackson Hartwell!
“Book 2 in this contemporary romance crime drama series is full of suspense, thrills, heart-gripping, action-fueled, deep, intrinsical love, excitement, and more! It will have you feisty and listening intently at the edge of your seat on one page, tearful with tissues on the next, trailing with laughter because of the bold, witty, and gritty statements made by a cast of new characters that will unfold throughout this romance crime thriller that will stay with your imagination forever, as you read through book 2! With hope, fear, and anticipation for Paulina, you will find yourself on the last page happily thinking, two words—Utterly Loved. All I can say is, 'Coming Soon!' As mentioned always, this is not your typical college romance, that’s for sure!
“Paulina, the undeniable fan-favorite of the EW dance team, who quickly sees that Jackson takes breaking up to a new magnified level, as she evolves and makes new friends, as her heart pulls her to move on with her life, especially her life with Dr. Lucas Ray!
“Jackson’s relentless presence has caused pure catastrophic mayhem and grief for Paulina, placing her in danger, driving her to live in constant fear, looking over her shoulder and wondering if she will ever feel safe and like herself again…. Or is it Jackson alone that’s causing her to feel this way?
“Doubt begins to seep in. Was Lucas truly her prince in shining armor, waiting to ride off with her to happily ever after? Their faith was, once again, tested and stretched beyond its limits.
“No one wants or imagines bad things happening to good people. Or that good people make bad decisions. True love—everyone desires it, everyone craves it, thirst for it…but not everyone will recognize it for what it truly is.
“Love.
“This is Utterly Unbreakable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, L. C. Young’s new book delivers an electrifying blend of romance, suspense, and drama that will stay with readers long after they turn the last page.
Consumers can purchase “Utterly Unbreakable” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Utterly Unbreakable,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
