Emily Nelson’s Newly Released "Dolly’s National Park Adventures" is a Delightful Journey Through America’s Most Beautiful Landscapes with an Adventurous Pup

“Dolly’s National Park Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Nelson is a heartwarming children’s book that follows Dolly, a curious and playful Aussiedoodle, as she embarks on exciting travels across the country’s national parks, making new friends and discovering the wonders of nature.