Emily Nelson’s Newly Released "Dolly’s National Park Adventures" is a Delightful Journey Through America’s Most Beautiful Landscapes with an Adventurous Pup
“Dolly’s National Park Adventures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emily Nelson is a heartwarming children’s book that follows Dolly, a curious and playful Aussiedoodle, as she embarks on exciting travels across the country’s national parks, making new friends and discovering the wonders of nature.
Round Hill, VA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Dolly’s National Park Adventures”: an engaging and beautifully illustrated tale that introduces young readers to the beauty of nature through the eyes of a lovable pup. “Dolly’s National Park Adventures” is the creation of published author, Emily Nelson, a dedicated wife and real estate and property management professional residing in Virginia.
Nelson shares, “Ride along with Dolly, the curious and adventurous pup, as she travels across the United States exploring the national parks! Traveling with her family in their RV, Dolly visits Shenandoah National Park, Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, Olympic National Park, and Arches National Park. As Dolly visits each park, she meets new animal friends and learns about the beauty of nature. Along the way, she discovers that the true happiness she seeks is not just in the breathtaking sights but in the shared experiences and love of her family. This playful storyline is bound to captivate and charm young readers. Whether they are animal lovers, adventure seekers, national park enthusiasts, or all three, they will love to follow Dolly across the country on her grand adventure.
“Inspired by true travels with her family, Dolly is a miniature Aussiedoodle that has visited over forty states and twenty-six national parks since she was a puppy. Dolly loves hiking, playing in any body of water, and exploring new places.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Nelson’s new book is an enchanting blend of adventure and education, perfect for young explorers eager to learn about the natural world.
Consumers can purchase “Dolly’s National Park Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dolly’s National Park Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Nelson shares, “Ride along with Dolly, the curious and adventurous pup, as she travels across the United States exploring the national parks! Traveling with her family in their RV, Dolly visits Shenandoah National Park, Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, Olympic National Park, and Arches National Park. As Dolly visits each park, she meets new animal friends and learns about the beauty of nature. Along the way, she discovers that the true happiness she seeks is not just in the breathtaking sights but in the shared experiences and love of her family. This playful storyline is bound to captivate and charm young readers. Whether they are animal lovers, adventure seekers, national park enthusiasts, or all three, they will love to follow Dolly across the country on her grand adventure.
“Inspired by true travels with her family, Dolly is a miniature Aussiedoodle that has visited over forty states and twenty-six national parks since she was a puppy. Dolly loves hiking, playing in any body of water, and exploring new places.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Emily Nelson’s new book is an enchanting blend of adventure and education, perfect for young explorers eager to learn about the natural world.
Consumers can purchase “Dolly’s National Park Adventures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dolly’s National Park Adventures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories