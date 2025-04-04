Kimberly Sutton’s Newly Released "I’m Gonna Miss You" is a Heartfelt Reflection on the Fleeting Moments of Parenthood
“I’m Gonna Miss You” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Sutton is a touching tribute to the joys and challenges of raising children, offering encouragement to cherish every moment.
Moulton, AL, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “I’m Gonna Miss You”: a moving reminder of the fleeting nature of childhood and the importance of savoring each moment as a parent. “I’m Gonna Miss You” is the creation of published author, Kimberly Sutton, who was born and raised in Hatton, which is a small town in Lawrence County, Alabama. She has been married to her high school sweetheart, Gabriel, for thirty years, and they have three children: Parker, age twenty-seven; Will, age twenty-five; and Emma, age seventeen. She is a school nurse at Speake Elementary School. Her favorite thing to do is spend time with her family. I’m Gonna Miss You was written several years ago when her son got married. She hopes her book will be a blessing to everyone who reads it.
Kimberly Sutton shares, “I’m Gonna Miss You is a beautiful story of how moments turn into days, days turn into years, and years turn into a lifetime. This story is about a mother cherishing every stage of her son’s life and being aware of how fast children grow up. Every day is a gift. We are not promised tomorrow. Be encouraged to enjoy this moment this day, this opportunity with your children, because it will never come again. Life is but a vapor that appears for a little while and then vanishes away (James 4:14).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kimberly Sutton’s new book offers readers an emotional and inspirational journey through parenthood, emphasizing gratitude and mindfulness in every stage of life.
Consumers can purchase “I’m Gonna Miss You” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’m Gonna Miss You,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
