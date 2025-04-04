Ronald L. Merrill’s Newly Released "Christmas Angels" is a Charming Christmas Tale That Finds an Unexpected Bond Form by a Chance Meeting
“Christmas Angels” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald L. Merrill is a heartwarming narrative that celebrates the power of togetherness and the true meaning of giving back to those in need.
Greene, NY, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Christmas Angels,” a thoughtful children’s narrative that can be enjoyed by the whole family, is the creation of published author, Ronald L. Merrill.
Merrill shares, “This story brings to life the reality that if you believe in God, sometimes your worst fears can become your greatest blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald L. Merrill’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers find a lonely widower and two young children in need discovering one another during the Christmas season.
Consumers can purchase “Christmas Angels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christmas Angels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Merrill shares, “This story brings to life the reality that if you believe in God, sometimes your worst fears can become your greatest blessings.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald L. Merrill’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers find a lonely widower and two young children in need discovering one another during the Christmas season.
Consumers can purchase “Christmas Angels” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Christmas Angels,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories