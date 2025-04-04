Ngoma’s Newly Released “Why There Is War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?” is a Compelling Look at Societal Strife
“Why There Is War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Ngoma is a thought-provoking discussion on the forces that fuel global and personal conflicts, offering a call to truth, humility, and divine grace as the path to unity and peace.
Charlotteville, VA, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Why There Is War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?”: an insightful and spiritually charged work that examines the root causes of division and turmoil in today’s world. “Why There Is War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?” is the creation of published author, Joseph Ngoma, a dedicated husband and father who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Makerere University in Uganda.
Ngoma shares, “Attitudes: The book examines how pride, arrogance, and the desire to appear superior to others lead to conflicts and wars.
“Truth: It explores the reluctance of people to embrace and speak the truth, opting instead for deceit, which perpetuates strife and division.
“Actions: The actions taken by individuals, driven by corrupt motives and a lack of submission to higher truths or divine guidance, result in widespread societal conflicts.
“In a world torn apart by invisible battles, 'Why Is There War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?' delves into the pervasive wars that rage across all sectors of human life. From politics to religion, from families to couples, conflict and strife are ubiquitous. What drives these wars? Why is corruption rampant, especially in politics? Why do divisions persist among religious leaders and within churches? Why do relationships crumble? And why do families fall apart?
“This book unveils the uncomfortable truth: people are reluctant to speak and hear the truth. They resist submitting to one another and fail to recognize the grace inherent in others. Pride and the desire to appear superior fuel these conflicts, leading to a pervasive state of war. Corruption infiltrates every corner of society as individuals strive to transcend their limits, often at the expense of their integrity.
At the heart of this turmoil is a deeper spiritual war. Many refuse to submit to the Almighty God and acknowledge the grace found in Jesus Christ. This spiritual defiance manifests in every aspect of life, perpetuating the cycle of conflict and division.
“'Why Is There War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?' profoundly explores these spiritual and societal battles. It calls for a return to truth, humility, and recognition of divine grace as the only path to peace and unity. Through poignant insights and compelling narratives, this book challenges readers to confront the roots of their conflicts and seek a higher truth that transcends the chaos.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Ngoma’s new book is a profound and timely resource for those seeking to understand the spiritual and societal conflicts that shape our world today.
Consumers can purchase “Why There Is War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why There Is War, Division, Conflict, Corruption, Divorce, Racism, Discrimination, Separation, Etc.?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
