Kevin Lindeman’s Newly Released "Ralston Walks To School" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story About the Joy of Life’s Journey and Staying Focused on Goals
“Ralston Walks To School” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Lindeman is a delightful tale that follows a young child’s adventures on his way to school, showcasing the beauty of nature, imagination, and determination.
Kansas City, MO, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Ralston Walks To School”: a charming children’s story that highlights the wonder of life’s simple moments. “Ralston Walks To School” is the creation of published author, Kevin Lindeman, a dedicated father who retired from city government in 2021 after nearly thirty years of service, where he was an accounting manager, a business analyst, a documenter of standard operating procedures (SOPs), and a leader on various software implementations.
Lindeman shares, “Ralston Walks to School is a cute, delightful story of a young child’s adventures during his walk from his house to his school. Readers will enjoy the child’s friendly chats with some of God’s creatures, including a small turtle, a ladybug, a gray-striped cat, a squirrel, other children…and much more.
“Ralston has fun during his vivid journey as he lets his imagination run free while staying focused on reaching his goal: to arrive at school on-time.
“This is a children’s story that encourages us to enjoy life one step at a time! Life is an adventure. Ralston doesn’t let distractions, interruptions, and temptations (which he may have to acknowledge) prevent him from reaching his goal.
“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path. (Psalm 119:105 ESV)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Lindeman’s new book brings a gentle reminder that life is an adventure to be embraced, one step at a time.
Consumers can purchase “Ralston Walks To School” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ralston Walks To School,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
