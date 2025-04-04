Rev. Johnny Hatfield’s Newly Released "Divine Healing is God’s Will" is a Faith-Filled Exploration of Biblical Healing and Spiritual Restoration
“Divine Healing is God’s Will” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Johnny Hatfield is an inspiring guide that examines scriptural truths about healing, faith, and God’s desire for wholeness in body, mind, and soul.
Davin, WV, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Divine Healing is God’s Will”: a compelling exploration of the biblical foundation for divine healing, offering readers encouragement and practical insights on receiving God’s healing power. “Divine Healing is God’s Will” is the creation of published author, Rev. Johnny Hatfield, who has pastored the Davin Baptist Church for more than twenty-six years.
Rev. Hatfield shares, “This book has many Scriptures with instructions teaching healing for the soul, mind, and body is God’s will. If we can believe with all our heart with the shed blood of Jesus, we can be forgiven of all our sins and believe 'by whose stripes ye were healed,' pray the prayer of faith, believing we can receive salvation for our soul and healing from heaven for our body. Jesus honored God’s faith wherever He found God’s faith. He never turned anyone away, if they believed.
Jesus is our healer; there is no such thing as a faith healer.
“The Devil wants us to settle and be content with sickness or disease, but Jesus desires to heal us.
“Seek and you shall find.
“Decide, 'I will not be denied.'
“Get out of your comfort zone.
“Pray with faith and belief; accept, confess, and resist all attacks from the Devil.
“God’s Word is a solid foundation.
“Wrong believing will bring wrong results.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Johnny Hatfield’s new book is an uplifting and scripture-rich resource for those seeking to strengthen their faith and experience God’s healing power in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “Divine Healing is God’s Will” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Divine Healing is God’s Will,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
