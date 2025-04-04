Hadassah Jean Philippe’s Newly Released "The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship" is an Inspiring Guide to Embracing God’s Divine Calling
“The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship” from Christian Faith Publishing author Hadassah Jean Philippe is a thought-provoking exploration of how believers can step into their God-given roles as priests and kings through faith, obedience, and spiritual growth.
Quincy, MA, April 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship”: a compelling spiritual guide that delves into the biblical call for believers to walk in both priestly devotion and kingly authority. “The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship” is the creation of published author, Hadassah Jean Philippe, a dedicated wife and mother of three.
Hadassah Jean Philippe shares, “But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, his own special people, that you may proclaim the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his marvelous light. (1 Peter 2:9)
And have made us kings and priests to our God; And we shall reign on the earth. (Revelations 5:10)
“According to these two scriptures above, God has called you out of darkness into his kingdom of light to live the life of a priest and a king. How do you live a lifestyle of a priest and a king? Effectively, there is a journey to live as a priest and a king. That is why God led me to write this book—to help you navigate the road map to priesthood and kingship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Hadassah Jean Philippe’s new book provides an insightful and encouraging look at how believers can step into their spiritual inheritance, strengthen their relationship with God, and walk in their ordained purpose.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey to Priesthood and Kingship,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
