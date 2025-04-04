Tom Del Favero’s Newly Released "The Christian Trilogy" is an Exploration of Foundational Christian Doctrines Through an Engaging Narrative

“The Christian Trilogy: The Rapture, the Great Tribulation, and the City of Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tom Del Favero is an insightful and thought-provoking exploration of key Christian teachings, aimed at deepening the reader's understanding of eschatological events and their significance in spiritual growth.