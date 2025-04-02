Vodia Announces April 8, 2025 Webinar: Real-Time Media Streaming in Vodia PBX: AI, Call Transcription, and Security in V69.5.6
Vodia Networks will host a live, in-depth webinar on April 8 on how real-time media streaming is powering the future of voice communication. Topics to be discussed include how Vodia PBX version 69.5.6 enables seamless AI integration, live call transcription using the Whisper API, and secure voice data handling.
Burlington, MA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers and service providers, today announced its April 8, 2025 webinar, hosted by Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado. The webinar will explore how the Vodia PBX enables real-time media streaming for AI interactions.
This webinar will also demonstrate how to optimize audio streaming, integrate AI for speech applications, and ensure high-performance, real-time media transmission; the company will also discuss its AI roadmap and introduce the latest version of its industry-leading phone system, V69.5.6.
Webinar Details
Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. EDT
To participate - vodia.com/webinar/ai-real-time-media-streaming
Why Attend?
This webinar will expand on Vodia's Q4 2024 webinar, Integrating OpenAI's Realtime API with Vodia PBX, offering a deeper dive into AI integrations, including:
Integration with OpenAI and real-life use cases
OpenAI integration with 3rd-party applications, including Google Speech-to-Text
MS Teams integration with OpenAI (SBC & Twinning)
Call Transcriptions with Whisper API
Security and AI: Potential threats and how Vodia safeguards user data
Benefits of AI over traditional IVR menus
Vodia's evolving AI roadmap
Highlights of Vodia’s latest PBX release, v69.5.6
Q&A session to follow the presentation.
Register Now to Participate
The Real-Time Media Streaming in Vodia PBX Webinar will explore how real-time audio enables AI-driven voice communication, transcription, and secure processing. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the webinar.
sales@vodia.com or +1 (617) 861-3490.
About Vodia
Vodia Networks, Inc. is a pioneering provider of B2B Cloud Communications Solutions catering to enterprises, contact centers and service providers. Vodia's PBX software boasts an extensive suite of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud-based systems and operates seamlessly across Windows, Linux or Mac platforms. Fully compliant with SIP industry standards, the Vodia phone system integrates effortlessly with a wide range of SIP-based devices and trunking providers, granting ultimate freedom in telephony. Vodia’s multi-tenancy platforms are compatible with an unprecedented number of technologies, including desk phones, softphones and APIs, for myriad third-party software and CRM systems. Our mission is to empower our partners and end-users with the world's best cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure their success at every turn. Our US headquarters are in Boston and our European headquarters are in Berlin; we also maintain offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Nicosia (Cyprus) and Sydney, Australia. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.
Contact
VodiaContact
David Porter
+1 (617) 861-3490, ext. 453
vodia.com
