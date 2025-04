Vodia Announces April 8, 2025 Webinar: Real-Time Media Streaming in Vodia PBX: AI, Call Transcription, and Security in V69.5.6

Burlington, MA, April 02, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Vodia Networks, Inc., a provider of unified cloud communications solutions to enterprises, contact centers and service providers, today announced its April 8, 2025 webinar, hosted by Sales Engineer Eric Altman and VoIP Engineer Hamlet Collado. The webinar will explore how the Vodia PBX enables real-time media streaming for AI interactions.This webinar will also demonstrate how to optimize audio streaming, integrate AI for speech applications, and ensure high-performance, real-time media transmission; the company will also discuss its AI roadmap and introduce the latest version of its industry-leading phone system, V69.5.6.Webinar DetailsDate: Tuesday, April 8, 2025Time: 10:00 a.m. EDTTo participate - vodia.com/webinar/ai-real-time-media-streamingWhy Attend?This webinar will expand on Vodia's Q4 2024 webinar, Integrating OpenAI's Realtime API with Vodia PBX, offering a deeper dive into AI integrations, including:Integration with OpenAI and real-life use casesOpenAI integration with 3rd-party applications, including Google Speech-to-TextMS Teams integration with OpenAI (SBC & Twinning)Call Transcriptions with Whisper APISecurity and AI: Potential threats and how Vodia safeguards user dataBenefits of AI over traditional IVR menusVodia's evolving AI roadmapHighlights of Vodia’s latest PBX release, v69.5.6Q&A session to follow the presentation.Register Now to ParticipateThe Real-Time Media Streaming in Vodia PBX Webinar will explore how real-time audio enables AI-driven voice communication, transcription, and secure processing. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the webinar.sales@vodia.com or +1 (617) 861-3490.About VodiaVodia Networks, Inc. is a pioneering provider of B2B Cloud Communications Solutions catering to enterprises, contact centers and service providers. Vodia's PBX software boasts an extensive suite of business telephony features for on-premise and cloud-based systems and operates seamlessly across Windows, Linux or Mac platforms. Fully compliant with SIP industry standards, the Vodia phone system integrates effortlessly with a wide range of SIP-based devices and trunking providers, granting ultimate freedom in telephony. Vodia’s multi-tenancy platforms are compatible with an unprecedented number of technologies, including desk phones, softphones and APIs, for myriad third-party software and CRM systems. Our mission is to empower our partners and end-users with the world's best cloud PBX and personalized support to ensure their success at every turn. Our US headquarters are in Boston and our European headquarters are in Berlin; we also maintain offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Nicosia (Cyprus) and Sydney, Australia. Visit Vodia on LinkedIn, X and YouTube.