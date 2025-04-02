Vodia Announces April 8, 2025 Webinar: Real-Time Media Streaming in Vodia PBX: AI, Call Transcription, and Security in V69.5.6

Vodia Networks will host a live, in-depth webinar on April 8 on how real-time media streaming is powering the future of voice communication. Topics to be discussed include how Vodia PBX version 69.5.6 enables seamless AI integration, live call transcription using the Whisper API, and secure voice data handling.