Ticon Unveils TrafficZoom™: A Novel Tool for Nationwide Traffic Data Analysis
Warwick, MA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ticon, a leader in innovative data solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, TrafficZoom™, an interactive tool designed to transform the way real estate engineers and analysts access and visualize traffic data. Now available by subscription, TrafficZoom™ offers instant access to Annual Average Daily Traffic (AADT) values for road and street segments across the United States with AADT above 500 vehicles per day (vpd), covering all major traffic routes nationwide. Moreover, for all roads with AADT above 1000 vpd, the platform provides access to daily, weekly and monthly traffic volume fluctuations, as well as combined demographic parameters for drivers’ origins. Unlike any other tools of this kind, Traffic Zoom provides data with high-resolution, distinguishing all traffic volume changes along the roads.
Built on Ticon’s proprietary map-based online platform, TrafficZoom™ delivers unparalleled visualization, convenience, and precision in traffic counts data — key insights essential for site selection and trade area analysis. The platform’s intuitive user interface is designed to streamline workflows, significantly reducing the time required to train operators while empowering users with accurate, actionable information at their fingertips.
“TrafficZoom™ represents a leap forward in traffic data accessibility,” said Dr. Gregory Brodski, CEO at Ticon. “We’ve created a tool that not only simplifies the process of analyzing traffic patterns but also provides the precision and coverage our clients need to make informed decisions quickly and confidently.”
For road segments not covered by TrafficZoom™ or for in-depth studies of specific locations, Ticon continues to offer its industry-leading C-Site Insight™ reports. These detailed reports can be easily ordered online, providing prompt and affordable access to comprehensive traffic and site-specific data.
TrafficZoom™ is now available for subscription through Ticon’s online platform. To learn more about how TrafficZoom™ can enhance your site selection and analysis process, visit https://www.ticon.co/products or contact info@ticon.co.
About Ticon
Ticon is a trusted provider of cutting-edge data solutions, delivering tools and insights that empower professionals in real estate, engineering, and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and precision, Ticon continues to set the standard for accessible, high-quality data analysis.
