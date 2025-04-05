Fairmount Park is Adding a Casino, Looking to Fill Over 200 New Jobs
Collinsville, IL, April 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Professional horse racing track Fairmount Park Casino & Racing is announcing the addition of a casino, effectively becoming the first racino in the state of Illinois. Located at 9301 Collinsville Rd., the venue is introducing 271 cutting-edge slot machines, including 40 premium games. Guests can expect an exclusive selection of the latest and most in-demand slots and electronic table games.
“Soon, folks will be able to come in and enjoy the casino as well as racing here at the track,” said Vince Gabbert, Sr. VP of US Gaming and General Manager at Fairmount Park Casino & Racing. “We’ve brought in the best slot machines and electronic table games on the market. Every game on the floor is either brand-new or a fan favorite, making for an exciting selection.”
Accel Entertainment, Inc., a leading distributed gaming operator in the United States, is the parent company. They plan to invest $85 to $95 million in casino facilities and improvements to the horse racing experience. The casino’s temporary placement in the grandstand is Phase 1 of a broader redevelopment effort, with a full-size casino on the property coming in Phase 2.
The Collinsville track has a rich 100-year history dating back to 1925. It is the only active horse racing venue in the greater St. Louis area, and hosts 65 race days and about 435 horse races annually.
Gabbert continued, “The initial Racing Day will be April 22, and we’ll race every Tuesday and Saturday from April 22 to November 1, 2025. We’re very excited about the racing product and the new casino buildout that’s taking place in our grandstand.”
Fairmount Park is continuing to provide opportunities for part-time and full-time jobs. The company will hire over 200 permanent employees. Open positions are for security officers, cage cashiers, slot attendants, and more. Each full-time position comes with benefits, including options for 401(k) plans, medical and dental insurance, and paid time off, among others. There are opportunities for training, growth, and advancement. Call (618) 971-1407 for additional information or visit https://www.fairmountpark.com/ to apply online.
Must be 21 years of age or older to enter the casino. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).
About Fairmount Park Casino & Racing
Fairmount Park Casino & Racing, located in Collinsville, Illinois, has been a premier destination for horse racing and entertainment since 1925. With the addition of a casino, Fairmount Park continues to evolve, offering guests an exciting mix of live racing and top-tier gaming. The company is committed to providing a safe, convenient, and dynamic entertainment experience. For more information, please visit https://www.fairmountpark.com/.
Dana Mueller
(618) 345-4300
https://www.fairmountpark.com/
