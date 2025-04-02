The Award-Winning Screenwriter Shaneen Bonner Announces the New Project from Decree Film Entertainment, "Expelled: The True Story of Exorcisms"

Decree Film Entertainment introduces their new project, "Expelled: The True Story of Exorcisms," to the film industry. The Expelled screenplay has won an award for best screenplay and the Special Jury Award at an international film festival. The film is the true story of Shaneen Bonner performing exorcisms.