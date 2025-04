The Award-Winning Screenwriter Shaneen Bonner Announces the New Project from Decree Film Entertainment, "Expelled: The True Story of Exorcisms"

Los Angeles, CA, April 02, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Shaneen Bonner's award-winning screenplay, "Expelled: The True Story of Exorcisms," is her personal journey to perform exorcisms. As the screenwriter of Expelled, Shaneen connects to the story because she is the story. It's her personal experiences of witnesses' paranormal activities in the supernatural realm from demons manifesting themselves from objects moving from one place to another.Shaneen tells the story of the encounters of demons on the upcoming debut documentary "Expelled: The True Story of Exorcisms."About Shaneen Bonner:Shaneen Bonner is a multi-award-winning screenwriter with over thirty awards from film festivals worldwide. Shaneen is a two-time grammy-considered singer/songwriter. She's an entrepreneur in the media industry owning a magazine and radio station.Contact Info:Shaneen BonnerEmail: Shaneencbonner@gmail.com