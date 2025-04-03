Kansas Chiropractor Redefines Rehab by Embedding Chiropractic Care and Physical Therapy Inside Fit House 24HR Gym

Move Muscle & Joint, a new Overland Park clinic founded by Dr. Joey Hugunin, is redefining rehab by combining chiropractic care and physical therapy inside Fit House 24HR gym. The clinic focuses on long-term mobility, recovery, and performance through hands-on treatment and movement-based care. Now accepting new patients, Move offers affordable memberships and HSA/FSA-eligible services.