Kansas Chiropractor Redefines Rehab by Embedding Chiropractic Care and Physical Therapy Inside Fit House 24HR Gym
Move Muscle & Joint, a new Overland Park clinic founded by Dr. Joey Hugunin, is redefining rehab by combining chiropractic care and physical therapy inside Fit House 24HR gym. The clinic focuses on long-term mobility, recovery, and performance through hands-on treatment and movement-based care. Now accepting new patients, Move offers affordable memberships and HSA/FSA-eligible services.
Overland Park, KS, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a bold step toward transforming the rehab experience, Move Muscle & Joint, a new physical therapy and chiropractic clinic in Overland Park, Kansas, has opened its doors inside Fit House 24HR, a premier fitness facility. Founded by Dr. Joey Hugunin, the clinic introduces a modern, movement-based model that blends hands-on treatment with real-world training environments — redefining what recovery and performance care can look like.
Unlike traditional clinics isolated from where people live and train, Move Muscle & Joint operates within a functional fitness gym, giving patients access to treatment in the same space they build strength. Services include chiropractic care, physical therapy, myofascial release, shockwave therapy, and performance rehab — each designed to help individuals move well, recover fully, and prevent future injuries.
“Most people get treatment, feel better for a while, and end up back where they started,” said Dr. Hugunin. “At Move, we’re focused on lasting outcomes — teaching people how to move better so they don’t have to start over every time something hurts.”
Reimagining Recovery — Inside the Gym
Move Muscle & Joint’s strategic location inside Fit House 24HR isn’t just convenient —it’s purposeful. The open gym layout, coaching community, and culture of strength make it the perfect environment for rehabilitation that transitions naturally into resilience.
“I’m incredibly grateful to Fit House 24HR for the opportunity to bring this vision to life,” Hugunin added. “They’ve created a space that empowers people to invest in their health — and now, recovery is part of that journey too.”
Core Services Include:
Chiropractic
Physical Therapy
Myofascial Release & Manual Therapy
Shockwave Therapy
Injury Recovery & Sports Performance
Preventive Mobility & Wellness Plans
Move Muscle & Joint also offers affordable monthly memberships, giving patients consistent access to care, outside the constraints of insurance networks. All services are HSA/FSA eligible.
Built for Long-Term Results
What sets Move apart is what happens after the pain is gone. Rather than discharging patients with a printout and hoping for the best, Move helps clients integrate their rehab into long-term training, often working in collaboration with Fit House coaches and programs.
“You shouldn’t have to start over every time you get hurt,” Hugunin said. “We help people build the skills, strength, and movement patterns that last — so they can keep moving forward.”
Move Muscle & Joint is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online at https://movemuscleandjoint.com.
About Move Muscle & Joint
Move Muscle & Joint is a chiropractic and physical therapy clinic based in Overland Park, Kansas. Founded by Dr. Joey Hugunin, the clinic blends evidence-based treatment, functional movement, and real-world rehab inside Fit House 24HR gym. Its mission: to help people Move Today, Thrive Tomorrow™ through hands-on care, education, and long-term performance strategies.
About Fit House 24HR
Fit House 24HR is a 24/7 gym and training facility located in Overland Park, KS. Known for its welcoming community and performance-driven culture, Fit House offers personal training, group classes, and open gym access to individuals of all fitness levels. Learn more at https://fithouse24.com.
Media Contact:
Olivia Wright
Public Relations Director
Move Muscle & Joint
10701 El Monte St, Overland Park, KS 66211
(913) 303-0989
hello@movemuscleandjoint.com
https://movemuscleandjoint.com
