Rierino Launches AI Agent Builder to Power Agents with Full System Awareness

Rierino launches AI Agent Builder — a new capability enabling enterprise-grade AI agents to act securely and contextually within real systems. Unlike chatbot tools, it provides structured access to workflows, APIs, and business logic for agents to execute tasks at scale. Integrated with major LLMs and built on Rierino’s low-code platform, it turns internal infrastructure into an AI-ready execution layer.