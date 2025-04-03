Loveforce International Announces Its April 2025 Digital Music Single Releases
Santa Clarita, CA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International announces its Digital Music Single releases. There will be between five and six Digital Music Single releases. The Digital Music Singles will be released every Friday, including April 4, 11, 18 and 25.
Artists who will have music released include Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, Anna Hamilton, inRchild, The Loveforce Collective and possibly Honey Davis. Genres of music being released include Pop-R&B, Acoustic Rock, Soul-Pop, Jazz, Instrumental Rock, and Pop.
“We have a small but mighty group of releases this month,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. Some Rock, Some R&B/Soul, a bit of Pop and an Instrumental.” He Continued.
All of Loveforce International’s new April Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
