Kirk House Publishers/FuzionPress Publishes New Book Which Empowers Caregivers with a Personal Journey of Advocacy, "I Am Their Voice," by Julie Moore
"I Am Their Voice: A Guide for Caregivers and Advocates" shares a heartfelt and practical account of a younger sister caring for her older brother, diagnosed with early-onset dementia in his 50s, and their aging mother. This powerful guide offers insight, support, and inspiration for those navigating the challenges of caregiving.
Burnsville, MN, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New Book by Kirk House Publishers/FuzionPress Sheds Light on the Realities of Caregiving, Offering Hope and Guidance to Families
A new book is giving voice to the millions of people who unexpectedly find themselves in the role of caregiver. I Am Their Voice: A Guide for Caregivers and Advocates shares one woman’s deeply personal journey as she balances caring for her older brother, diagnosed with early-onset dementia in his 50s, and her 80-year-old mother, who spent her life caring for others but now needs support herself.
Written by retired U.S. Army veteran Julie Moore, the book goes beyond personal reflection to provide practical advice, lessons learned, and a sense of solidarity for those navigating similar challenges. Moore, who served for 30 years and now runs a mobile notary business in Southwest Florida, draws on her leadership skills and firsthand experience to highlight the emotional, logistical, and financial burdens of caregiving. She underscores the importance of community support and shared resources to help others facing the same struggles.
Early readers are praising I Am Their Voice for its honesty and insight. Attorney Heidi M. Brown said, “It was both educational and cathartic, resonating deeply with my own experiences,” Brown said.
With millions of Americans taking on caregiving roles each year, Moore’s book arrives at a critical time, offering both guidance and encouragement to those shouldering one of life’s most difficult yet meaningful responsibilities.
