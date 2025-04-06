AI-Based Diagnostic Has Become More Affordable for Asia-Pacific Dentists
Better Diagnostic AI's oral disease diagnostic artificial intelligence is integrated with Dentaltap's cloud-based dental practice management software.
Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., April 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tap Medical a leading provider of cloud dental software solutions, is proud to announce the integration of advanced AI-driven diagnostics, supporting panoramic, bitewing, and periapical X-rays from the Better Diagnostic AI company. This new feature enables dental professionals to leverage artificial intelligence for more accurate and efficient diagnoses, improving patient care and operational efficiency.
Our AI integration supports a wide range of diagnostic capabilities, including but not limited to:
- Caries Detection - Early identification of cavities and decay.
- Bone Loss Assessment - Evaluation of periodontal health and bone structures.
Impacted Teeth Identification - Detection of unerupted or partially erupted teeth.
- Root and Periapical Lesion Analysis - Identification of potential endodontic issues.
- Restoration and Crown Integrity Checks - Assessment of existing dental work for fractures, wear, or misalignment.
"We believe in the power of AI to revolutionize dental diagnostics, but we also understand that different providers excel in different areas," said Yaro Osetrov at CEO Tap Medical. "By consolidating multiple AI solutions into a single platform, we empower clinics to make informed decisions based on a comprehensive range of insights."
Artificial Intelligence-based diagnostic integration is now available to all Dentaltap software users in the Asia Pacific region. Clinics wishing to improve diagnostic accuracy and efficiency can enable the integration by creating an account with an AI provider - Better Diagnostic AI . To start diagnostics, simply upload the required image to the patient's chart.
Head Office Tap Medical Ltd., 8/f., China Hong Kong Tower, 8-12 Hennessy road, Wan Chai Hong Kong. info@dentaltap.com.
Founded in 2014, Tap Medical develops dental practice automation software for Dentaltap dental clinics. The team's efforts are focused on researching artificial intelligence for dentistry and creating digital dentistry tools. Each year, more than 2,500 dental professionals from around the world create accounts with the company's software.
