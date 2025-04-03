Author J.R. Miller Celebrates National Park Week with Special Book Promotion Benefiting National Park Foundation
Clayton, GA, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In honor of National Park Week 2025 (April 19-27), author J.R. Miller is giving back to the breathtaking landscapes that inspired his book, The Hike Not Taken. During the weeklong celebration, Miller will donate a portion of profits from book sales to the National Park Foundation (NPF) to support the preservation and protection of more than 400 national parks, landmarks, and 85 million acres of treasured wilderness.
A Tribute to America’s Great Outdoors
The Hike Not Taken captures the spirit of adventure, camaraderie, and self-discovery set against the majestic backdrop of the fictional Triple Divide National Park. Through vivid storytelling, Miller transports readers to a summer of exploration and friendship, rekindling the awe-inspiring connection between people and nature. This book is a must-read for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, and anyone who cherishes America’s national parks.
"National parks are more than just scenic destinations — they are places of wonder, history, and personal transformation," said J.R. Miller. "I’m thrilled to give back to the parks that have given so much to all of us by supporting the National Park Foundation during this special week."
Support the Parks by Reading the Adventure
Nature lovers and literary enthusiasts can support the cause by purchasing The Hike Not Taken on Amazon or Barnes & Noble. Each purchase during National Park Week contributes directly to the National Park Foundation’s mission of safeguarding America’s natural and cultural heritage for future generations.
Join the Adventure. Preserve the Legacy.
Readers, hikers, and national park lovers alike are encouraged to celebrate National Park Week 2025 by immersing themselves in The Hike Not Taken and joining Miller’s commitment to conservation. Share your own park adventures and favorite hikes using #TheHikeNotTaken and #NationalParkWeek on social media to spread the word.
For interviews, media inquiries, or further details, please contact:
J.R. Miller / jrandolph2012@gmail.com / www.JRMwrites.com / 630 607-2992
