Author Stevens McClellan’s New Book, "Return to Rio Estrella," Follows One Man’s Expedition to Locate Dna Samples in the Colombian Jungle That Goes Horribly Awry

Recent release “Return to Rio Estrella” from Page Publishing author Stevens McClellan is a compelling novel that centers around Willy Sullivan, who is offered a job to go into Colombia in order to retrieve DNA from a plane crash site. But as the job gets underway, Willy soon discovers his assignment is far more than he bargained for as he finds himself fighting for his very survival.