Author Stevens McClellan’s New Book, "Return to Rio Estrella," Follows One Man’s Expedition to Locate Dna Samples in the Colombian Jungle That Goes Horribly Awry
Recent release “Return to Rio Estrella” from Page Publishing author Stevens McClellan is a compelling novel that centers around Willy Sullivan, who is offered a job to go into Colombia in order to retrieve DNA from a plane crash site. But as the job gets underway, Willy soon discovers his assignment is far more than he bargained for as he finds himself fighting for his very survival.
New York, NY, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stevens McClellan, a retired English and science teacher who currently resides with his wife in Spokane Valley, Washington, has completed his new book “Return to Rio Estrella”: a stirring tale that follows one man’s quest into the Colombian jungle to retrieve DNA from a plane crash site, only to have this “easy” job spiral out of control.
McClellan begins his tale, “Willy Sullivan looked carefully at the Colombian who had just delivered the request from Alec Jones to lead an expedition back up country to retrieve DNA from a mass grave at the site of a plane crash in the Colombian highlands above the drainage called the Rio Estrella. ‘So there is money to be made going back into that crash site? Is that what you’re saying?’ Willy asked the Colombian.”
“‘Si,’ the man replied. ‘Millions of insurance dollars.’”
“Willy looked at Art Lebo as he pondered whether the danger would be worth the effort. ‘What’s your take on this, Art?’ he asked.”
“‘Plan on half a million to get it done. Might be less, but you don’t want to get caught short. You’ll have to use an all-Colombian crew, and you are on that cartel’s shit list that you used to work for. It’ll take a month to get up there and back, and you’ll have to change your appearance. That red hair, hang gut, and fish belly white complexion is a dead giveaway for those looking to make an easy score by turning you over to the cartel.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stevens McClellan’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow Willy’s dangerous quest to not only complete his job but survive the violence of the cartels while winning the heart of one of the cartel’s sex workers. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Return to Rio Estrella” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, keeping them eager for more right up until the epic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Return to Rio Estrella” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
