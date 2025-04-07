Author Phil Dahlstrom’s New Book, "My Alaska," is a Fascinating and Engaging Memoir That Describes the Author’s Life on What is Known as the Lost Coast of Alaska
Recent release “My Alaska: Stories of the Lost Coast” from Covenant Books author Phil Dahlstrom is a riveting autobiographical account that explores the experiences the author had while growing up and making a life for himself on the Lost Coast of Alaska, which is considered to be one of America’s final frontiers.
Stearns, KY, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Phil Dahlstrom, a husband and father who has always enjoyed telling stories, having adventures, hunting, and fishing all over North America, has completed his new book, “My Alaska: Stories of the Lost Coast”: a thought-provoking account that chronicles the author’s upbringing in the exciting wilds of Alaska, where danger and excitement were often found hand-in-hand.
“The Lost Coast of Alaska is the central point of this adventure storybook,” writes Dahlstrom. “All the stories are true, firsthand accounts of [mine], from the stunning views, diverse wildlife, and harrowing tales of hard work and adventure, all made possible by (my) father choosing an unconventional life as a bush pilot on the Gulf Coast and Prince William Sound, Alaska. From the wheat fields of central Kansas, read along as [I paint] a picture of what it took to build a life in one of the last wild places on earth—a strip of land between Cordova and Yakutat the locals call…the Lost Coast.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Phil Dahlstrom’s new book will transport readers as they discover the incredible vistas and adventures along the lost coast that have come to define the author’s upbringing. Deeply personal and candid, “My Alaska” is sure to resonate with anyone interested in the final frontiers of America and the incredible strength and resilience it takes to survive them.
Readers can purchase “My Alaska: Stories of the Lost Coast” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
