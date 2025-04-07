Author Niki Shaheen’s New Book, "Finding Kelly Albright," is a Thought-Provoking Novel of a Woman’s Journey to Rescue Herself from the Brink of Losing Everything
Recent release “Finding Kelly Albright” from Newman Springs Publishing author Niki Shaheen is a riveting story of a successful wife and mother who seemingly has it all but secretly has an incredible rage underneath her veneer of perfection. When she finds herself lost in a place she doesn’t recognize, it will take everything in her to return to her family while discovering who she truly is.
Germantown, TN, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Niki Shaheen, who spent many years as a language arts/creative writing teacher for middle school and upper elementary school students in Tennessee and Georgia, has completed her new book, “Finding Kelly Albright”: a compelling novel that follows a wife and mother who must find herself and face uncomfortable truths from her past in order to return to her family and save herself before it’s too late.
A native of western Kentucky, author Niki Shaheen graduated with a degree in early childhood development from Murray State University, where she met her husband of thirty-six years, Jim. She also earned her master’s in leadership and policy studies from the University of Memphis. After teaching for eighteen years, Shaheen left her position to start a scholarship foundation for college students affected by behavioral health issues such as psychiatric, addiction, or eating disorders in memory of her father, JC Runyon, a psychologist who died of cancer in 2007. The author and her husband split their time between Tennessee and Florida and have three boys and three grandchildren.
“Kelly Albright Davenport leads a seemingly charmed life in the Upper East Side of Manhattan,” writes Shaheen. “She is happily married to Dr. James Davenport, world-renowned cardiac surgeon. They have one daughter, Katie who has followed in her father’s footsteps as a cardiac surgeon in her own right. Kelly is a founding partner in a thriving family law practice with her best friend of 40 years, Mika. Life is good. But Kelly has been suppressing an inexplicable rage that has been building under the surface for years.
“When Kelly suddenly finds herself in a strange place she doesn’t understand or recognize, her husband drops everything to bring her back. With the help of a stranger, Kelly realizes where she is and why she is there thus beginning the long, painful journey to find her way back to the family she loves. She is the only one who can save herself.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Niki Shaheen’s enthralling tale will follow Kelly as she discovers her worthwhile learning painful truths about her relationship with her mother, Carol. Will Kelly learn to cut the cords that have caused so much pain and heartbreak from her childhood until now? How will she learn to step into her power to find her way home? Can she summon enough strength to continue what she started, or will she walk through the door into the light?
Expertly paced and character-driven, “Finding Kelly Albright” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Finding Kelly Albright” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
