Author Niki Shaheen’s New Book, "Finding Kelly Albright," is a Thought-Provoking Novel of a Woman’s Journey to Rescue Herself from the Brink of Losing Everything

Recent release “Finding Kelly Albright” from Newman Springs Publishing author Niki Shaheen is a riveting story of a successful wife and mother who seemingly has it all but secretly has an incredible rage underneath her veneer of perfection. When she finds herself lost in a place she doesn’t recognize, it will take everything in her to return to her family while discovering who she truly is.