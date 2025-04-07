Angelo Morales’s Newly Released "God Does Not Want You To Go To Hell" is a Powerful Call to Faith and Salvation
“God Does Not Want You To Go To Hell” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angelo Morales is a thought-provoking exploration of biblical warnings, urging readers to choose salvation in Jesus Christ before it is too late.
Cleveland, OH, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “God Does Not Want You To Go To Hell”, a compelling and urgent message about the reality of spiritual life and the consequences of ignoring God’s truth, is the creation of published author, Angelo Morales.
Angelo Morales shares, “Every human being in this world has an expiration date, meaning their death date. No one knows when that is going to take place in their life. That is why we should live each day like if it were our last day here on earth because the human race has violated the laws of life given to them by God Almighty, the Creator of heaven and earth.
“So much has happened since the beginning that only a small fraction of the whole world’s population through the millennia has responded and understood how all this came to be, while the rest of the world seems to be oblivious of their life here on earth who are unaware of that life in the spiritual world. That is why most people in hell don’t even know why they are there or that hell even exists because of their lack of knowledge of the scriptures. God has been warning the people on earth of that life in spiritual hell. People are not concerned or interested in knowing of that life in hell until they get there, and by then, it will be too late for them. All those warnings about hell are written in the Bible. God even went further and wrote this book for the ungodly in this world named God Does Not Want You to Go to Hell.
“It is all up to you now, whether you are going to hell or not. Choose life in Jesus, and you will bypass this place called hell forever, and if you don’t, this book will be a witness against you at your day of judgment in the spiritual world. Now don’t let this happen to you, for you are living on borrowed time. Accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior, serve God faithfully, and you will live, and if not, life and death is only a heartbeat away.
“Here is the email address for this book and a PO Box address so I can receive letters from those who are saved by reading this book, which is God’s book: choosejesusnothell@yahoo.com, God’s Books, PO Box 44578, Brooklyn, Ohio 44144.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angelo Morales’s new book is a passionate plea for readers to heed God’s word and make the most important decision of their lives.
Consumers can purchase “God Does Not Want You To Go To Hell” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God Does Not Want You To Go To Hell,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
