Jade Rutter’s Newly Released "Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew" is a Heartwarming Tale of Family, Friendship, and Self-Discovery
“Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jade Rutter is an uplifting children’s story that follows one rabbit’s journey to reconnect with his roots, exploring themes of belonging, courage, and love along the way.
Marion, OH, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew”: a charming and heartfelt story that encourages young readers to embrace their personal journey and the importance of family. “Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew” is the creation of published author, Jade Rutter, who resides in Ohio with her husband and son. She enjoys working in the medical field as a patient support assistant and has hopes to continue her education.
Rutter shares, “After being separated from his family of origin for many years, Rabbit Stew and his friend Stella embark on the journey of a lifetime. Finding your birth family in Rabbit-hood isn’t what many set out to do, but Stew is determined to make contact and explore the family ties that bind. For many rabbits, there is a level of uncertainty and nervousness when meeting whom they come from. Will his newfound family turn him away at their door or accept Rabbit Stew for who he is?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jade Rutter’s new book is a beautifully illustrated and inspiring story that teaches children about identity, acceptance, and the power of perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rutter shares, “After being separated from his family of origin for many years, Rabbit Stew and his friend Stella embark on the journey of a lifetime. Finding your birth family in Rabbit-hood isn’t what many set out to do, but Stew is determined to make contact and explore the family ties that bind. For many rabbits, there is a level of uncertainty and nervousness when meeting whom they come from. Will his newfound family turn him away at their door or accept Rabbit Stew for who he is?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jade Rutter’s new book is a beautifully illustrated and inspiring story that teaches children about identity, acceptance, and the power of perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Rabbit Stew Finds His Crew,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories