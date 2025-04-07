Misty Durst’s Newly Released “Beauty from Ashes: From Brokenness to Redemption” is a Powerful and Heartfelt Journey of Healing and Forgiveness Through Faith
“Beauty from Ashes: From Brokenness to Redemption” from Christian Faith Publishing author Misty Durst is a moving exploration of personal restoration and redemption through God’s grace, offering a message of hope and healing for those struggling with past pain and brokenness.
Morrowville, KS, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Beauty from Ashes: From Brokenness to Redemption”: a deeply inspirational work that addresses the process of healing from life’s most difficult scars, showing readers how God can redeem and restore even the most broken parts of their lives. “Beauty from Ashes: From Brokenness to Redemption” is the creation of published author, Misty Durst, a dedicated wife, mother, ordained minister, farmer, and business owner.
Durst shares, “We serve a God who takes our brokenness and redeems and restores us if we allow Him. Healing through our past scars is vitally important to our health spiritually and physically. To be able to understand where these hurts are rooted is essential for our freedom. Forgiving the abuser and recognizing they have foundational cracks that have never been repaired help in the forgiving process. Many of us have foundational repairs that need made but often do not want to go through the process of rebuilding the structure. My prayer is that you see where the cracks are, seek healing, forgive, and live in the beauty God designed for you, which comes from the ashes of our despair.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Misty Durst’s new book offers readers a compassionate guide to overcoming life’s challenges by embracing healing, forgiveness, and the transformation that God offers.
Consumers can purchase “Beauty from Ashes: From Brokenness to Redemption” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beauty from Ashes: From Brokenness to Redemption,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
