Timothy A. Nix’s Newly Released "Gators Don’t Eat Taters" is a Delightful and Engaging Children’s Book Full of Curiosity and Fun
“Gators Don’t Eat Taters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy A. Nix is a charming and humorous tale that follows Allie Gator on a quest to discover the perfect meal, teaching young readers about food choices in a playful and engaging way.
Anniston, AL, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gators Don’t Eat Taters,” an imaginative and entertaining children’s story that blends rhythm, repetition, and humor to captivate young readers, is the creation of published author, Timothy A. Nix.
Nix shares, “If Gators don’t eat Taters, then what do Gators eat?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy A. Nix’s new book is a delightful read-aloud experience that encourages curiosity and problem-solving, making it a wonderful addition to any child’s library.
Consumers can purchase “Gators Don’t Eat Taters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gators Don’t Eat Taters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
