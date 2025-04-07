David a Jamadar’s Newly Released "Seeking Christ III: Simplifying the Process" is an Insightful and Spiritually Enriching Guide to Deepening One’s Faith Journey
“Seeking Christ III: Simplifying the Process” from Christian Faith Publishing author David A Jamadar is a thought-provoking exploration of the Christian path, offering clarity and practical steps to developing a deeper relationship with God.
Ann Arbor, MI, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Seeking Christ III: Simplifying the Process,” a compelling and informative resource for those seeking to grow in their faith and understanding of the Christian journey, is the creation of published author, David A Jamadar.
Jamadar shares, “This is the third book in a three-book series on learning how to follow the Christian path. Early on I was confused and had no direction, but almost a decade later, I have found some clarity which I present in these pages. First, I describe who we are, the two parts of ourselves. The first part which we use to engage with the natural world (ego), and the second part allowing us to interact with the spirit of God. We need direction which we find in holy Scripture. We need to be filled with the Holy Spirit (born again) before we can effectively share the good news. Most importantly, we need to develop a relationship with our holy Father as we are led along our unique path. These three pillars (direction, infilling with the Holy Spirit, relationship with our holy Father) are discussed within these pages.
“I also write about what it means to follow Jesus, and touch briefly on that wonderful prayer of surrender—centering prayer. I present some discussion provoking ideas, as well as the not so common method of prayer, of speaking 'to' a situation which I illustrate when I describe the process of casting out the demonic. Interspersed throughout the text, and in three chapters are testimonies of some of my Holy Spirit encounters.
“I believe that anyone can be filled with the Holy Spirit and can manifest both the fruit and the gifts of the Spirit in their lives. I hope that this three-book series can help others understand one way (not the only way) that they may develop an intimate relationship with our holy Father, as they walk the Christian path. In Jesus’s name, amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David A Jamadar’s new book offers readers a guiding light in their pursuit of a closer relationship with God, emphasizing spiritual growth, prayer, and personal encounters with the Holy Spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Seeking Christ III: Simplifying the Process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeking Christ III: Simplifying the Process,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jamadar shares, “This is the third book in a three-book series on learning how to follow the Christian path. Early on I was confused and had no direction, but almost a decade later, I have found some clarity which I present in these pages. First, I describe who we are, the two parts of ourselves. The first part which we use to engage with the natural world (ego), and the second part allowing us to interact with the spirit of God. We need direction which we find in holy Scripture. We need to be filled with the Holy Spirit (born again) before we can effectively share the good news. Most importantly, we need to develop a relationship with our holy Father as we are led along our unique path. These three pillars (direction, infilling with the Holy Spirit, relationship with our holy Father) are discussed within these pages.
“I also write about what it means to follow Jesus, and touch briefly on that wonderful prayer of surrender—centering prayer. I present some discussion provoking ideas, as well as the not so common method of prayer, of speaking 'to' a situation which I illustrate when I describe the process of casting out the demonic. Interspersed throughout the text, and in three chapters are testimonies of some of my Holy Spirit encounters.
“I believe that anyone can be filled with the Holy Spirit and can manifest both the fruit and the gifts of the Spirit in their lives. I hope that this three-book series can help others understand one way (not the only way) that they may develop an intimate relationship with our holy Father, as they walk the Christian path. In Jesus’s name, amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David A Jamadar’s new book offers readers a guiding light in their pursuit of a closer relationship with God, emphasizing spiritual growth, prayer, and personal encounters with the Holy Spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Seeking Christ III: Simplifying the Process” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeking Christ III: Simplifying the Process,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories