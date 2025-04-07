Laura Oswald Decker’s Newly Released "Little Cloud’s Big Adventure" is a Charming and Educational Story About Growth and Self-Discovery
“Little Cloud’s Big Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Oswald Decker is a heartwarming children’s book that explores themes of change, courage, and personal growth through the journey of a young cloud facing an exciting transformation.
Dover, NJ, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Little Cloud’s Big Adventure”: a delightful and educational tale designed to help young readers navigate life’s changes with confidence. “Little Cloud’s Big Adventure” is the creation of published author, Laura Oswald Decker, a dedicated wife and mother who studied biology at Rider University. After college, she became an educator working with young children and joined a local writing group.
Decker shares, “It is a warm summer day, and everything seems perfect. But there are big changes in store for young Little Cloud. What is about to happen to him? Will he be brave enough to go on this big adventure? Little Cloud’s Big Adventure features characters and emotions young readers can relate to in this educational book about self-discovery, personal growth, and change.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Laura Oswald Decker’s new book provides a gentle and engaging way to introduce children to the idea of transformation, resilience, and embracing new experiences.
Consumers can purchase “Little Cloud’s Big Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Cloud’s Big Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
