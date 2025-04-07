Kevin Tate’s Newly Released "What I Learned from Studying the General Epistles for 30 Days" is an Insightful Exploration of Scripture Through Personal Study
“What I Learned from Studying the General Epistles for 30 Days” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kevin Tate is a compelling and reflective study on the power of immersing oneself in scripture without external resources. Through a dedicated, month-long deep dive into the General Epistles, Tate shares valuable insights and encourages readers to connect with God’s word on a personal level.
Hale Center, TX, April 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “What I Learned from Studying the General Epistles for 30 Days”: an engaging and thought-provoking journey through scripture, focusing on the transformative experience of studying the Bible directly and without external commentary. “What I Learned from Studying the General Epistles for 30 Days” is the creation of published author, Kevin Tate.
Tate shares, “This book started as an experiment to see how much I could learn from my study of Jude in thirty days, and then I decided to do all the general epistles. One of the major points of this book is the importance of using just your Bible to study God’s word. I did not use any other resources while I was authoring this book, and I was able to feel a remarkably close connection with God. Another thing that I wanted to focus on is giving a similar description of what a verse means because that is the most important part. I do not want to leave someone asking more questions when they are looking for an answer. Reading the Bible needs to be a time of revelation; it is a time of learning. God never seeks to leave us confused because he knows everything. He wants us all to learn about him so that we may walk in his Spirit. God wants all of us to be in his kingdom with him, and I hope that this book can help you grow closer to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Tate’s new book offers an inspiring and practical approach to studying scripture, encouraging readers to embrace the simplicity and power of engaging with God’s word firsthand.
Consumers can purchase “What I Learned from Studying the General Epistles for 30 Days” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “What I Learned from Studying the General Epistles for 30 Days,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
