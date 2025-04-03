Tampa Bay's 9th Annual HBCU College Fair
Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and Shorecrest Preparatory School Partner to Showcase Historically Black Colleges & Universities to Area Students on Saturday, April 5.
St. Petersburg, FL, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shorecrest Preparatory School and the Suncoast Chapter Teens of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. will host the ninth annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) College Fair from 1pm-4pm on Saturday, April 5 at Shorecrest Preparatory School in St. Petersburg.
This free community event will feature college recruiters and alumni representing HBCUs including Albany State University, Allen University, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Livingstone College, Morehouse College, North Carolina A & T State University, and Spelman College.
“Support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities is part of Jack and Jill’s national program thrust which aims to help students explore a variety of higher learning opportunities and increase cultural awareness,” says Jack and Jill of America Co-Chair Elayne McKinney.
In addition to meeting with college representatives, attendees will also have the opportunity to attend sessions led by the College Counseling Office at Shorecrest on topics including financial aid, essay and resume writing, Common Black College Application, as well as a panel discussion with HBCU alumni. The event also features special guest Tim Fields, college admissions leader and co-author of the best-selling book, "The Black Families Guide to College Admissions: A Conversation about Education, Parenting, and Race."
The event is hosted at Shorecrest Preparatory School, a premier college preparatory school in the Tampa Bay Area. “Preparation for college and supporting students and families through the college search process are core parts of our mission," says Shorecrest Head of School Nancy Spencer. "We are honored to continue this tradition of partnering with Jack and Jill to bring college resources and HBCU representatives to the greater Tampa Bay Area community."
Shorecrest Preparatory School is located at 5101 1st St. NE in St. Petersburg. The HBCU College Fair will be held in the Athletic Center. Below is the schedule of events for Saturday, April 5:
12:30pm - Registration opens (Lobby of Shorecrest Athletic Center)
1pm Gibbs High School Band Performance and Welcome
1:30-4pm College Fair (Rec Gym in Shorecrest Athletic Center)
1:30-3pm "How to Create Your College Journey," mini-breakout sessions
(Topics: Financial Aid, Essay & Resume Writing, Common Black College Application, Community & Co-Curricular Service, Academics)
3-4pm Panel discussion & workshops
“Path to Future Success: The HBCU Fair Experience”
Admission to the HBCU College Fair is free and open to the public. Registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/HBCUfair25
About Suncoast Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated is an African-American organization of mothers who nurture future leaders by strengthening children through chapter programming, community service, legislative advocacy and philanthropic giving. The mothers believe every child, with proper guidance and opportunity, can be a leader.
The Suncoast Chapter of Jack and Jill of America is composed of 35 dedicated mothers and 86 children between the ages of 2-18 years old. The Chapter is uniquely positioned and committed to making a difference in the lives of families residing in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota Counties. For more information, visit JackandJillSuncoast.org.
About Shorecrest:
Founded in 1923, Shorecrest is a coed, nonsectarian, PK3-12 independent school in St. Petersburg, FL. In a safe, student-centered environment, Shorecrest educates a diverse community of students to become lifelong learners in the pursuit of personal and academic excellence, physical well-being, creative achievement and the development of a commitment to social responsibility. At Shorecrest, students feel the spark of curiosity, discover new opportunities, seek knowledge and experiences beyond the walls of the classroom, and take charge of their story. Learn more at www.shorecrest.org.
Contact
Rachel Barrett
727-522-2111
www.shorecrest.org
