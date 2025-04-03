"Fastlife" Races Into the Top 10 on Binge Networks
Now Streaming on Binge Networks on iOS, Apple TV & ROKU.
St. Petersburg, FL, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fastlife, the docuseries that provides an inside look at the world of professional motorsports, has secured a spot among the Top 10 most-watched programs on BINGE Networks. Originally launched on YouTube, the series has found a growing audience on BINGE, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes perspective on the career of race car driver Derek DeBoer.
The series goes beyond racing, exploring the personal and professional challenges that come with competing at a high level. Featuring DeBoer’s journey both on and off the track, Fastlife highlights the dedication and resilience required to pursue a career in motorsports, as well as the support of his family throughout the process.
“We’re excited to see Fastlife engaging viewers on BINGE Networks,” said Bonnie Bruderer, CEO of BINGE Networks. “Its mix of high-speed action and personal storytelling offers a compelling look at the world of motorsports and the dedication behind it.”
With its strong viewership on the platform, Fastlife continues to attract both motorsports fans and audiences interested in stories of perseverance and ambition.
The series is available for streaming on TryBinge.tv with a 7-day free trial for new users.
The series goes beyond racing, exploring the personal and professional challenges that come with competing at a high level. Featuring DeBoer’s journey both on and off the track, Fastlife highlights the dedication and resilience required to pursue a career in motorsports, as well as the support of his family throughout the process.
“We’re excited to see Fastlife engaging viewers on BINGE Networks,” said Bonnie Bruderer, CEO of BINGE Networks. “Its mix of high-speed action and personal storytelling offers a compelling look at the world of motorsports and the dedication behind it.”
With its strong viewership on the platform, Fastlife continues to attract both motorsports fans and audiences interested in stories of perseverance and ambition.
The series is available for streaming on TryBinge.tv with a 7-day free trial for new users.
Contact
BINGE Networks, LLCContact
Bonnie Bruderer
(727) 456-9173
www.bingenetworks.tv
Cell Phone for PR opportunities:
(727) 456-9173
Bonnie Bruderer
(727) 456-9173
www.bingenetworks.tv
Cell Phone for PR opportunities:
(727) 456-9173
Categories