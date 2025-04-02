UpKeep Announces SAP Integration to Streamline Maintenance and Procurement Workflows

UpKeep, the leading AI maintenance management platform, announces its new SAP Integration. The integration enables real-time, two-way data synchronization between UpKeep and SAP, eliminating manual data entry and improving accuracy. Maintenance teams can manage work and purchase orders more efficiently, while ensuring enterprise-wide visibility. The integration is now available to Business Plus customers.