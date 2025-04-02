UpKeep Announces SAP Integration to Streamline Maintenance and Procurement Workflows
UpKeep, the leading AI maintenance management platform, announces its new SAP Integration. The integration enables real-time, two-way data synchronization between UpKeep and SAP, eliminating manual data entry and improving accuracy. Maintenance teams can manage work and purchase orders more efficiently, while ensuring enterprise-wide visibility. The integration is now available to Business Plus customers.
Los Angeles, CA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- UpKeep, the leading AI maintenance management platform, proudly announces: UpKeep’s SAP Integration. Designed to bridge the gap between SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) capabilities and frontline maintenance operations, this integration delivers real-time data synchronization and enhanced operational efficiency.
With UpKeep's SAP Integration, maintenance teams can seamlessly sync their data with ERP systems, eliminating double data entry and manual reconciliation. The integration saves valuable time while ensuring finance, IT, and executive teams have the accurate data they need, exactly where they need it.
Key Features and Benefits
• Two-Way Data Synchronization: Ensure real-time updates between UpKeep and SAP for accurate work order and purchase order management.
• Eliminate Manual Data Entry: Minimize administrative tasks and reduce human error with automatic updates.
• Mobile-First Maintenance Management: Provide technicians in the field with a user-friendly mobile app that syncs directly to SAP.
• Enhance Operational Efficiency: Streamline workflows by connecting SAP’s ERP with UpKeep’s CMMS.
• Ensure Real-Time Data Accuracy: Keep enterprise-level data reliable for compliance and reporting.
When the UpKeep SAP Integration is enabled, creating a work order in UpKeep automatically syncs it to SAP. Any adjustments made in either system are reflected in real-time, ensuring maintenance teams and back-office staff stay aligned. Similarly, purchase orders created in UpKeep flow directly to SAP for review. Once approved in SAP, that status is mirrored in UpKeep, providing full visibility.
Built for Enterprise-Scale Maintenance
"At UpKeep, we understand the operational challenges faced by enterprise maintenance teams," said Ryan Chan, CEO of UpKeep. "By integrating with SAP, we’re eliminating the burden of manual data entry while ensuring accurate, up-to-date information across both platforms. This empowers organizations to make faster, more informed decisions."
Industries like manufacturing, utilities, oil & gas, and logistics, where SAP is commonly used, stand to benefit significantly. With UpKeep’s intuitive interface, frontline teams can now easily manage work orders and purchase orders without the complexity traditionally associated with SAP modules.
See It in Action
Watch how UpKeep’s SAP Integration can transform your operations: UpKeep + SAP: A New Era of Enterprise Maintenance
Ready to experience the future of maintenance management?
About UpKeep
UpKeep is the leading mobile-first maintenance management software designed to empower frontline teams. With UpKeep, maintenance managers, technicians, and operators can streamline workflows, improve asset reliability, and reduce downtime. Headquartered in Los Angeles, UpKeep serves thousands of customers across industries including manufacturing, utilities, and logistics. Learn more at www.upkeep.com.
