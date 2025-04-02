Scott Mitnick is Honored by Top 100 Registry as the 2025 Civil Services Professional of the Year
Scott Mitnick is due to be featured in the 2025 Top 100 Registry, and is being honored as the 2025 Civil Services Professional of the Year for his work as the Town Manager of Moraga, California.
Moraga, CA, April 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scott Mitnick serves as the Town Manager of Moraga, California, where he plays a pivotal role in overseeing the town’s municipal operations, implementing the policies and directives of the Town Council, and ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations. As the chief executive of the town’s government, he is responsible for managing daily operations, directing municipal departments, administering key projects, and preparing and overseeing the town’s annual budget. His leadership is instrumental in ensuring the efficient functioning of town services, strategic planning for the community’s economic development, maintaining environmental sustainability, and providing sound financial stewardship.
With more than 30 years of experience in public service—over 20 of which have been at the executive level—Mr. Mitnick has held leadership positions across multiple local government agencies. Before joining Moraga, he served as the City Manager of El Segundo, the County Administrator for Sutter County, and the City Manager of Thousand Oaks. Prior to serving in CEO roles, he held finance and administrative positions, including Thousand Oaks Assistant City Manager, Yuba City Administrative Services Director (a role that combined the responsibilities of Assistant City Manager and Finance Director), Burbank Budget Officer, Burbank Assistant to the City Manager, and Burbank Financial Analyst.
Beyond his extensive public sector experience, Mr. Mitnick has also worked in the private sector, applying his expertise in municipal finance and economic development. He has held senior leadership positions, including Senior Vice President at Kosmont Companies and Managing Director at Stifel Public Finance. His breadth of experience in both the public and private sectors has enabled him to bring a well-rounded perspective to municipal management, emphasizing financial sustainability, and responsible governance.
As a thought leader in local government, public finance, and land use, Mr. Mitnick has contributed to various industry publications, authoring articles, editing financial books, and sharing his expertise as a guest lecturer at conferences and academic institutions. He has been invited to speak at prestigious universities, including Bristol University (England), China University of Political Science and Law (Beijing), Syracuse University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, UCLA, and USC. His commitment to professional excellence is further reflected in his active membership with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), where he has served on the International Committee, Financing ICMA Committee, and as President of the California ICMA State Association (Cal-ICMA). He is also an active member of the Moraga Valley Kiwanis Club.
Mr. Mitnick holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) Degree in State and Local Government Public Finance from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, one of the nation’s top-ranked public administration programs. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from California State University, Fullerton, and spent his junior year studying Political Philosophy at Bristol University in England. As a Credentialed Manager with ICMA, Mr. Mitnick remains dedicated to advancing good governance, fiscal responsibility, sustainable land use, and effective municipal management. His extensive experience in the public and private sectors, combined with his commitment to professional development and mentorship, makes him a respected leader in the field of local government management.
With more than 30 years of experience in public service—over 20 of which have been at the executive level—Mr. Mitnick has held leadership positions across multiple local government agencies. Before joining Moraga, he served as the City Manager of El Segundo, the County Administrator for Sutter County, and the City Manager of Thousand Oaks. Prior to serving in CEO roles, he held finance and administrative positions, including Thousand Oaks Assistant City Manager, Yuba City Administrative Services Director (a role that combined the responsibilities of Assistant City Manager and Finance Director), Burbank Budget Officer, Burbank Assistant to the City Manager, and Burbank Financial Analyst.
Beyond his extensive public sector experience, Mr. Mitnick has also worked in the private sector, applying his expertise in municipal finance and economic development. He has held senior leadership positions, including Senior Vice President at Kosmont Companies and Managing Director at Stifel Public Finance. His breadth of experience in both the public and private sectors has enabled him to bring a well-rounded perspective to municipal management, emphasizing financial sustainability, and responsible governance.
As a thought leader in local government, public finance, and land use, Mr. Mitnick has contributed to various industry publications, authoring articles, editing financial books, and sharing his expertise as a guest lecturer at conferences and academic institutions. He has been invited to speak at prestigious universities, including Bristol University (England), China University of Political Science and Law (Beijing), Syracuse University, University of Wisconsin-Madison, UCLA, and USC. His commitment to professional excellence is further reflected in his active membership with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), where he has served on the International Committee, Financing ICMA Committee, and as President of the California ICMA State Association (Cal-ICMA). He is also an active member of the Moraga Valley Kiwanis Club.
Mr. Mitnick holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) Degree in State and Local Government Public Finance from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, one of the nation’s top-ranked public administration programs. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from California State University, Fullerton, and spent his junior year studying Political Philosophy at Bristol University in England. As a Credentialed Manager with ICMA, Mr. Mitnick remains dedicated to advancing good governance, fiscal responsibility, sustainable land use, and effective municipal management. His extensive experience in the public and private sectors, combined with his commitment to professional development and mentorship, makes him a respected leader in the field of local government management.
Contact
Top 100 Registry Inc.Contact
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
Categories