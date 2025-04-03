AMCI Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation
AMCI celebrates their 40th birthday.
Terryville, CT, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), a leading provider of industrial automation solutions, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary. Since its founding in 1985, AMCI has been at the forefront of motion control, specialty I/O, and position sensing technology, delivering solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability in industrial applications.
Over the past four decades, AMCI has built a reputation for engineering excellence, continuously expanding its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of the automation industry. From its early days designing resolver interfaces for Allen-Bradley PLCs to developing integrated motion control solutions, AMCI has remained committed to delivering innovative, high-performance products that empower manufacturers worldwide.
“As we celebrate 40 years in business, we remain focused on our mission to develop cutting-edge automation solutions that help our customers succeed,” said Matthew Tellier, Sales Manager. “Our success is built on strong engineering expertise, trusted partnerships, and a commitment to delivering high-quality products.”
As AMCI marks this milestone, the company extends its gratitude to its customers, partners, and employees who have contributed to its success. With a strong foundation and an eye toward the future, AMCI looks forward to continuing its legacy of innovation in industrial automation for years to come.
For more information about AMCI and its products, visit www.amci.com.
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
Media Contact: Hannah Zimbouski
Telephone: (860) 585-1254 ext. 132
Email: hzimbouski@amci.com
Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
20 Gear Drive
Plymouth Industrial Park
Terryville, CT 06786 USA
Telephone: (860)-585-1254
http://www.amci.com
