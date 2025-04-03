Veterans' Sponsorship Program Launches at Orion Protective Services

Orion Protective Services is launching a new initiative to support active-duty military members and veterans transitioning to civilian security guard roles. The company recognizes the value military experience brings to the security field and is offering a sponsorship program which covers key expenses associated with the application process, such as fingerprinting, state and FBI background checks, and passport photos. The program is designed for those who work for Orion for three months or more.