Metropolis Corp Expands Expo XT UC Analytics to Integrate with Webex Contact Center Smart Narrative Feature Cuts Through Contact Center Data Complexity
Expo XT UC Analytics now integrates with Webex Contact Center. It cuts through contact center data complexity to make advanced reports and analytics accessible to contact center users to help manage agents, identify failed routing structures, and troubleshoot KPI's like call abandonment with ease.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Metropolis Corp has expanded its Expo XT UC Analytics platform to integrate with Webex Contact Center, giving organizations greater control over call tracking, performance monitoring, and troubleshooting. This addition builds upon existing integrations with Five9, Genesys, and NICE CXone, offering Webex Contact Center users enhanced visibility into their communication environments.
Expo XT UC Analytics for Webex Contact Center provides advanced reporting and visualization tools beyond Cisco’s native tools and queue analyzer. The solution helps contact center managers quickly locate abandoned calls, track agent performance, and diagnose routing and operational issues by converting raw data into actionable intelligence.
“Our integration with Webex Contact Center cuts through the complexity of call center data, explains Sharon Harry, Director of Marketing at Metropolis Corp. “It makes it easier for teams to monitoring abandoned calls, track their key performance trends, and streamlines troubleshooting by offering a clearer, more accessible view of a call center’s performance.”
Key Features of Expo XT UC Analytics for Webex Contact Center:
- Interactive Power BI visualizations for real-time data interpretation
- Smart Narrative technology that generates automated, digestible insights
- Comprehensive KPI tracking for detailed performance assessment
- Intelligent queue management with predictive bottleneck detection
- AI-driven analytics that identify performance trends and anomalies
- Advanced call tracking tools to pinpoint abandoned calls and troubleshoot issues efficiently
Expo XT UC Analytics for Webex Contact Center is now available on Microsoft AppSource, and Webex App Hub, providing organizations with streamlined access to its analytical tools. A test drive of the platform’s capabilities is available directly through the Metropolis website.
For more information about Expo XT UC Analytics for Webex Contact Center, visit www.metropolis.com.
Sharon Harry
954-414-2900
metropolis.com
Sharon Harry
954-414-2900
metropolis.com
